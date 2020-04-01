It sounds more and more a modern-day version of “The Match” might be coming our way involving four of the biggest sports celebrities on the planet.

CNBC reported late Tuesday night that a golf match involving Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning is currently being organized by AT&T Warner Media and the PGA Tour and would come at a time when sports fans everywhere are desperate for live events amid the global sports pause caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the report, the two-on-two match would likely take place in May and have a charitable benefit attached. Previous reports indicated the match would be on pay per view, but the more likely destination is TNT, according to the CNBC report.

As for the teams? Mickelson and Brady reportedly will square off vs. Woods and Manning.

Turner’s involvement, per the CNBC report, might also include other big names under that umbrella, like NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley, who could be used as a guest commentator — from a remote location, of course, as social distancing continues to rule the day.

What’s unclear at this point is where the match will happen and how it will happen. Obviously, safety is of the highest priority, and it’s unknown whether or how the golfers will be cleared to participate. It’s also worth wondering how the TV event will be produced, specifically how many people will have to be on-site to make it happen. Large gatherings are banned for the foreseeable future, so Turner likely will have to get creative with how it staffs the event.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images