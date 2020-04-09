Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

No Masters? No problem.

The Masters was supposed to begin Thursday but has been postponed to November due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

But that didn’t stop Tiger Woods — the defending champion — from having a Champions Dinner with his girlfriend, two kids and their two dogs “quarantine style.”

The golfer took to Twitter to post a picture of everyone. Check it out:

Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family. pic.twitter.com/xPK769CWCf — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 7, 2020

You have to make the best out of the situation, right?

So, what was for dinner?

“We had steak and chicken pieces, sushi and sashimi,” Woods told GolfTV, as transcribed by ESPN. “We had cupcakes and milkshakes for dessert. … We had a lot of fun, and eventually it got a little bit interesting at the end, a little ugly, where icing was flowing across people’s hair and face.”

Sounds like they all are enjoying the extra family time.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images