Todd Gurley isn’t completely finished with the Los Angeles Rams.

Some business apparently still needs to take place between the star running back and his former team.

Gurley has been rather vocal about his departure from the Rams, who released the three-time Pro Bowl selection on the second day of the new NFL year. Gurley, who since has joined the Atlanta Falcons, maintained an upbeat attitude and even cracked a few jokes about the release, but his tone shifted to serious Wednesday night.

@RamsNFL past due. Send me money ASAP — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) April 8, 2020

Despite cutting ties with Gurley, the Rams still owe him a $7.5 million roster bonus. The 25-year-old acknowledged the unfulfilled payment last week on Chris Long’s “Green Light” podcast, as he thought the Rams should be able to take care of their business with him if they were able to spend time changing the logo.

We imagine Aaron Donald has no issues with Gurley barking at Los Angeles to pay up.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images