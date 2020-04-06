Jake Fromm’s tape probably won’t get you out of your seat, but that doesn’t mean the Georgia product is incapable of being an NFL quarterback.

In fact, NFL draft analyst Todd McShay believes Fromm would be a great fit in Foxboro.

McShay believes the New England Patriots, who currently only have two quarterbacks on their depth chart, could be in the signal-caller market during the middle rounds of the 2020 draft. While McShay tabs Washington’s Jacob Eason as the most purely talented QB prospect among the mid-tier group, the ESPN pundit believes Fromm is a better option for New England.

“I think Jake Fromm makes a lot of sense, but he doesn’t have the physical tools you ideally look for. But if you’re going to bring in Andy Dalton, I would rather have Jake Fromm because he’s the same guy physically and he’s younger and he understands the game at a high level,” McShay said Monday on “Get Up.” “Of all the quarterbacks I’ve sat down with and talked to the last two years in college football in the meeting room, just getting to know them, watching them, listening to what they’re saying in response to one play to the next, Jake Fromm is the smartest, most mature quarterback that I’ve been around in the last two years. So Fromm would make a lot of sense even though physically he doesn’t have the tools you’re looking for and he’s struggled in bad weather. In New England, obviously, that’s an issue.”

If the Patriots wanted to draft a QB, @McShay13 thinks Jake Fromm would make a lot of sense. pic.twitter.com/9oGFUrJLCu — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 6, 2020

McShay isn’t the only football expert to express this sentiment. Former NFL Dan Orlovsky also believes Fromm could be a perfect fit for the Patriots given his ability to “connect the dots as good as anyone.”

As for other New England QB news, McShay believes the team’s current No. 1 option, Jarrett Stidham, isn’t ready to be a starter just yet.

