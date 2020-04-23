Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s safe to say relocating to Tampa Bay hasn’t been an entirely smooth process for Tom Brady.

Brady already has committed a pair of pretty amusing gaffes as a Central Florida resident. Not only was the six-time Super Bowl champion recently asked by authorities to leave a closed park, but he also accidentally committed trespassing.

Yes, you read that correctly. A little mix up resulted in the greatest quarterback of all time entering a complete stranger’s home.

Countless jokes unsurprisingly have been made at Brady’s expense for the mishaps. But TB12 is being a good sport about it, as evidenced by a tweet he sent out Thursday afternoon.

Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering… Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay! 😂 https://t.co/zfm5q9zhz6 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 23, 2020

Rob Gronkowski might take issue with Brady’s tweet. The star tight end notified his longtime quarterback that he was the new sheriff in town upon being traded to the Buccaneers.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images