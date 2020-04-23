Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It won’t be terribly long until Tom Brady is able to satisfy is competition fix.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are bringing back “The Match,” but they won’t be doing it alone. The sequel will feature team play, as Brady will join forces with Mickelson, while Woods will pair with Peyton Manning.

The event, which is scheduled to take place in late May, will be the first time Brady and Manning have competed since the 2015 AFC Championship Game, which saw the Denver Broncos edge out the New England Patriots to earn a trip to Super Bowl 50.

It’s safe to say Brady is excited about the opportunity for revenge against his longtime rival.

I’ve been waiting 4 years to get a rematch with Peyton…expecting a better result this time around…LFG Lefty!! https://t.co/TgjnDAzwoB — @tombrady (@TomBrady) April 23, 2020

Of course, there’s a greater purpose to Part 2 of “The Match,” which will air live on TNT. All proceeds for the event will go toward providing COVID-19 relief.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images