The notoriously private Tom Brady will be on center stage with one of the best interviewers in radio history Wednesday morning.

The Tamp Bay Buccaneers quarterback will go on “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM where he’ll give his first full-length interview since leaving the New England Patriots to sign with the Bucs.

Brady, in a tweet last week to promote the appearance, said he was going to “let loose” for the interview. Given Brady’s nature, we’ll believe it when we see it, but if there’s anyone who can get something interesting out of him, it’s Stern.

Here’s how to listen online:

When: Tuesday, April 8 at 8 a.m. ET

Live stream: SiriusXM (free trial until May 15)

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images