After two decades, Tom Brady’s run with the Patriots has come to an end. But even though he’s now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it doesn’t take away from the heaps of memories he created with New England.

Each day over the next few weeks, we’ll look back on one of Brady’s best moments, counting down from No. 20 to No. 1. Now, let’s relive his No. 1 moment: Helping the Patriots overcome a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, marking the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

A win that solidified Tom Brady, in most people’s eyes, as the greatest of all time.

Super Bowl LI, featuring the Patriots and Falcons, was one of the most memorable games in sports history, as it required an epic comeback from Brady and New England.

The Falcons came out swinging on offense, scoring twice early in the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead. As Brady attempted to get the Patriots back in the game, he threw a pick-six to Robert Alford that made it 21-0 Atlanta.

Although the Patriots scored points before halftime, via a Stephen Gostkowski field goal, the Falcons scored once again with 8:31 to go in the third quarter to secure a 28-3 lead. All hope for a Patriots comeback seemingly had been lost. But one should know better than to count out Brady.

On the ensuing drive, Brady led the Patriots down the field and threw a touchdown pass to James White, making the score 28-9 (Gostkowski missed his extra-point attempt). The Patriots added three points on their next drive before Dont’a Hightower forced a key fumble on Matt Ryan to get the ball back for New England. Brady capitalized with a touchdown strike to Danny Amendola, and a successful two-point conversion by White made it 28-20.

After a circus catch by Falcons star receiver Julio Jones, the Patriots’ defense stepped up and got the ball back again for New England’s offense. Brady and Co. then stormed down the field — Julian Edelman made a crazy, juggling grab on the drive — to tie the score 28-28. White scored the clutch TD, with Danny Amendola hauling in a pass from Brady for the game-tying two-point conversion.

It was all Patriots in overtime, as Brady led New England down the field, with White scoring the game-winning touchdown. Someway, somehow, the Patriots pulled off the comeback, earning a 34-28 victory.

The greatest moment in Brady’s storied Patriots career is one of the greatest moments in NFL history.

