After two decades, Tom Brady’s run with the Patriots has come to an end. But even though he’s now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it doesn’t take away from the heaps of memories he created with New England.

Each day over the next few weeks, we’ll look back on one of Brady’s best moments, counting down from No. 20 to No. 1.

Now, let’s relive his No. 5 Moment: Brady leads the Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl title, setting a new NFL record for most Super Bowls for a player.

One player in NFL history has won six Super Bowl. That man is Tom Brady.

Super Bowl LIII wasn’t a typical Super Bowl for the New England Patriots by any means, but it was historical in the end. Not only did it include a classic game-winning drive by Brady and Co. to win the game in the fourth quarter, but it also featured some shut-down defense against one of the top offenses in football in 2018 — the Los Angeles Rams.

Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski lent Brady a helping hand during the game-winning drive, too. A diving catch by Gronkowski at the one-yard line set up Sony Michel for the eventual tie-breaking touchdown to officially seal the deal.

Things have come full circle for Brady, who won his first and last Super Bowls with the Patriots against the Rams. No one else can say that they are a six-time Super Bowl champion either, proving why many call Brady the greatest of all-time.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images