It’s not the first time Tom Brady has challenged NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. But this time, it’s for a good cause.

Brady announced Wednesday that he, like a number of other professional athletes, has accepted the “ALL IN Challenge,” which is an effort to raise COVID-19 relief funds for those in need. However, when it came time to nominate others to participate, his selections raised some eyebrows.

We’re not talking about the first two names: Gisele Bündchen and Drake.

Brady also challenged Goodell, a move that might take some by surprise given their unique history together. Who could forget the tension between the former New England Patriots quarterback and Goodell that stemmed from Deflategate? Ultimately, the saga resulted in Brady missing the first four games of the 2016 season due to a suspension Goodell levied against him.

It appears Brady is putting old frustrations aside for a good cause now, though. And he’s challenging Goodell to do the same.

“I too accept the ALL IN Challenge,” Brady said in the video. “I am all in for coronavirus relief and I hope we can reach our goal of raising $100 million to support the frontline workers, the elderly, the children through some great causes, some great charities…

“I want to challenge a few people as well… I also want to challenge you Roger Goodell. I want you to be all in.”

I accept the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Watch the video & go to https://t.co/bRtYgf65MS to get involved. I challenge my wife @giseleofficial, my buddy @drake & YOU @nflcommish to go ALL IN! pic.twitter.com/QDeBNEM0rf — @tombrady (@TomBrady) April 15, 2020

To partake in the challenge, prominent figures in sports, entertainment and music industries have been asked to donate valuable possessions and create a once-in-a-lifetime experience for auction. All proceeds will go to five charities to help provide food to those in need: Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

Brady is donating a once-in-a-lifetime experience to bring one winner and some friends down to Tampa Bay for his team’s first home game, followed by dinner with the quarterback. They also will receive the first game-worn jersey and cleats he wears as a Buccaneers player.

More information on the ALL IN Challenge, including how to bid for Brady’s once-in-a-lifetime offer, can be found here.

