Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is ready to get the ball rolling.

The 2020 NFL season will mark the start of a new chapter for Brady, who left the New England Patriots this offseason in favor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs started generating TB12 buzz immediately upon signing the six-time Super Bowl champion, and they continued the trend Monday with a new hype video.

The video evidently got the juices flowing for Brady, who offered his seal of approval via Instagram.

“LFG,” wrote in the comment section of the Instagram video’s post.

It likely will only be a matter of time before No. 12 Brady jerseys are seen all over Central Florida.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images