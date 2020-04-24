Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patriots fans probably weren’t expecting to receive a second farewell message from Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski first said goodbye to New England back in March of 2019 when he elected to retire a month after the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII win. Gronk’s retirement proved to be short-lived, as he’ll return to the gridiron in the upcoming season following his year off.

Of course, Gronk won’t be coming back to play for the Patriots. The star tight end instead will be taking his talents to Tampa Bay, where he’ll reunite with Tom Brady. Gronkowski on Thursday thoughtfully bid adieu to New England for the second time, and Brady clearly wasn’t surprised by the five-time Pro Bowl selection’s gesture.

“Amazing player , teammate and friend!” Brady wrote in the post’s comment section.

Gronkowski all but surely will make Brady’s transition to Tampa Bay easier. As will Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who the Bucs traded up for in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

