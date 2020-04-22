Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s “conch” video is a popular deep cut with New England Patriots fans.

Well, now the famous clip basically has been repurposed as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers hype video.

Years ago, Brady shared a clip of himself blowing in a conch shell to summon Rob Gronkowski during the offseason. And, after the Bucs on Tuesday acquired Gronkowski in a trade with the Patriots, Brady brought back the video to celebrate his reunion with the superstar tight end.

Take a look:

How’s that twisting knife feel, Patriots fans?

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images