Tom Brady’s “conch” video is a popular deep cut with New England Patriots fans.
Well, now the famous clip basically has been repurposed as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers hype video.
Years ago, Brady shared a clip of himself blowing in a conch shell to summon Rob Gronkowski during the offseason. And, after the Bucs on Tuesday acquired Gronkowski in a trade with the Patriots, Brady brought back the video to celebrate his reunion with the superstar tight end.
Take a look:
Time to run it back @RobGronkowski! pic.twitter.com/d4wmZLUV9n
— @tombrady (@TomBrady) April 22, 2020
How’s that twisting knife feel, Patriots fans?
