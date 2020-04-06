Tom Brady, now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, seems to be adjusting to his new life just fine.

Not only is the six-time Super Bowl champion reportedly renting a beautiful mansion in Davis Islands, Fla., that was built by New York Yankees legend and current Miami Marlins president Derek Jeter. He also reportedly has joined one of the United States’ most prestigious golf clubs.

Brady joined Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., according to Outside the Cut. Members of the club confirmed the news to Golfweek, which pointed out Sunday the course was designed by Donald Ross and is scheduled to host the 2021 Walker Cup.

Seminole Golf Club ranked No. 13 on Golfweek’s list of the “Top 200 Classic Courses” in the U.S. for 2019.

Could this be a sign of things to come for the new Bucs quarterback?

Of course, Brady is no stranger to hitting the links. He was a member of The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., while with the Patriots, and it’s fair to assume he might golf even more now that he’s taken his talents to the Sunshine State.

But there have been rumors about Brady and his longtime NFL QB rival, Peyton Manning, potentially competing in a golf matchup featuring Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods. Maybe joining the Seminole Golf Club is a step toward Brady preparing for that showdown.

It was reported last week that Brady and Mickelson could face Manning and Woods in a golf match with a charitable benefit attached. It doesn’t appear anything has been finalized, but CNBC noted AT&T Warner Media and the PGA Tour were organizing the event, which likely would take place in May as the sports world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

