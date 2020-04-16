Tom Brady still remembers, and always will.

Thursday marked the 20th anniversary of the day Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, who went on to have some success with the Michigan product at quarterback. Despite all he has accomplished in the NFL, Brady still uses the fact he was the seventh QB taken in the 2000 NFL Draft as motivation. (Whether he still cries about it is a different conversation.)

Check out this image that Brady posted Thursday on his Instagram story:

At 42 years old, Brady remains as passionate and hungry for success as ever. Whether he’ll lead his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to heights similar to what he reached in New England remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images