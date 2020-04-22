Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are getting the band back together.

The star tight end is headed to Tampa Bay to reunite with his longtime quarterback. After sitting out the entire 2019 season, Gronkowski officially came out of retirement Tuesday and was traded from the New England Patriots to Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Brady’s first social media reaction to the news came through his Instagram story, which resurfaced the famous clip of the star sign-caller and Gronk walking to the Patriots’ team bus following New England’s AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The NFL’s official Instagram page promptly shared a post featuring Brady’s story, which elicited a comment from the QB himself.

“Run it back,” Brady wrote in the comment section.

We imagine the rest of the NFL isn’t very excited about arguably the greatest quarterback-tight end duo of all time teaming up again.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images