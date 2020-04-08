Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Howard Stern managed to get just about everything out of Tom Brady on Wednesday, including some divulgence about his relationship with the President of the United States.

Donald Trump seemingly never misses an opportunity to remind the public that he’s friends with the greatest quarterback of all time. Brady, on the other hand, remained fairly tight-lipped about his connection to Trump over the course of his final few seasons with the New England Patriots.

Brady did open up a bit about the subject to Stern, noting friendship and political beliefs aren’t mutually exclusive. The six-time Super Bowl champion also made it clear he never dealt with any issues with teammates regarding his ties to Trump.

Tom Brady said Donald Trump would call him after games early in career, invite him to golf: "He always had a way with connecting with people, and still does." Trump wanted him to speak at GOP convention: "The political support is totally different than the support of a friend." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) April 8, 2020

Brady tells Stern he never had backlash from Patriots teammates over friendship with Trump: "They know me. They know who I am. I was with them every day." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 8, 2020

We’re confident Trump is expecting a *huge* season from Brady in his first go-around with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images