Howard Stern managed to get just about everything out of Tom Brady on Wednesday, including some divulgence about his relationship with the President of the United States.

Donald Trump seemingly never misses an opportunity to remind the public that he’s friends with the greatest quarterback of all time. Brady, on the other hand, remained fairly tight-lipped about his connection to Trump over the course of his final few seasons with the New England Patriots.

Brady did open up a bit about the subject to Stern, noting friendship and political beliefs aren’t mutually exclusive. The six-time Super Bowl champion also made it clear he never dealt with any issues with teammates regarding his ties to Trump.

We’re confident Trump is expecting a *huge* season from Brady in his first go-around with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images