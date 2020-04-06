Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is back to dropping bombs on social media. But this time it was a touching video for New England Patriots fans.

Brady agreed to a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, ending his 20-year run with the Patriots. But it’s clear Brady won’t forget everything he accomplished in New England.

The 42-year-old quarterback posted a minute-long video Monday featuring numerous career highlights, as well as moments with teammates and coaches.

“My journey over the past 20 years in New England has been amazing. It’s been a long road, and I wouldn’t change anything about it. The support and love of New England fans has always been unconditional. Thank you, Pats Nation,” Brady wrote in the caption.

Check out the full video below:

Of course, this isn’t the first time Brady thanked Pats Nation on social media. He posted a photo March 17, the same day he announced he wouldn’t return to New England, thanking fans for their support.

The Patriots organization has been vocal about Brady’s impact as well. Following his announcement, Robert Kraft honored the G.O.A.T. with a billboard that read, “Thank You Tom.”

So, while it’s hard to see Brady leave, maybe the heartwarming video makes it that a little bit better. (Or maybe that much harder.)

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images