Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Are we finally about to hear Tom Brady act like a normal person during an interview?

Probably not, but there is hope!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback (sorry, New England Patriots fans, it is what it is) will be interviewed next Wednesday by radio legend Howard Stern. It will mark the first interview between Brady and Stern, one of the more polarizing figures in American media history.

Apparently, Brady plans to “let loose” during his appearance on SiriusXM.

Of course, Stern is famous for producing crude, controversial shows — two qualities rarely associated with Brady. Will the 42-year-old Brady allow Stern to put on a typical “Howard Stern Show?” We’ll find out next Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images