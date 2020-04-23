Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is certainly excited about partaking in Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson’s second-rendition of “The Match,” which will also feature Peyton Manning.

Brady will play with Mickelson in the late-May event, mic’d up, while facing the tandem of Woods and Manning. It will be the first time since the two former rival quarterbacks have competed since the 2015 AFC Championship Game.

Though Manning’s Broncos came out on top, and went on to win Super Bowl 50 in his final season, Brady noted that game was an outlier — and that he stands by his record against tigers (or Bengals?) too.

“Never had much of a hard time beating the Colts or a tiger, don’t see this time being much different,” Brady tweeted, with a photoshopped photo of himself and Michelson standing next to a shrunken-down Manning and Woods.

(Please note the cropped photo of “Joe Exotic” from the polarizing Netflix documentary, Tiger King, edited on to Woods’ shirt, too.)

Never had much of a hard time beating the colts or a tiger, don’t see this time being much different… https://t.co/dNP3rphybt pic.twitter.com/jBXeg3UGXs — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 23, 2020

The event is to be aired on TNT, with proceeds going to numerous charities, including causes for COVID-19 relief.

