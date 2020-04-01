It’s been a weird few weeks in the life of Tom Brady.

The future Hall of Famer, widely considered the best quarterback in the history of football, made the biggest decision of his career when he decided to walk away from the New England Patriots and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That he did so in the midst of a global pandemic this world hasn’t seen in about a century only adds to bizarre nature of the last month.

Brady officially was introduced as a Buc last week (it feels like forever ago at this rate, doesn’t it?) and with that introduction came a rather mundane conference call with reporters. Well, hopefully, we’ll learn a little bit more about Brady’s decision-making process next week when he’s a guest on “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM Radio.

Brady, according to Sports Illustrated writer and Stern superfan Jimmy Traina, will appear on the Wednesday, April 8 show.

Not an April Fool's joke. Tom Brady will be on @sternshow next Wednesday. Also, SiriusXM is free for everyone through May 15 if you wanna download the app to listen. https://t.co/tHEDB8eQ0I — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 1, 2020

Brady has notoriously played things closer and closer to the vest as his career has gone on, but perhaps Stern’s more informal setting will help the QB open up about his decision to leave Foxboro.

Perhaps he could shed a little more light on the rumored golf match involving himself, Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson that could happen as early as next month.

