John Krasinski has been providing people with some much-needed good news lately.

With the world currently locked in their homes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the popular actor has been providing people with feel-good stories in his brand new internet segment, “Some Good News.”

Krasinski’s latest edition featured front line workers from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and gave them the high praise they deserve. From riding in a duck boat, to a message from David Ortiz and even throwing out a socially distanced first pitch, “Some Good News” honored some of the people putting their lives on the line each day to make sure we are all collectively safe.

The plan was intricate and took a lot of planning with a small turnaround time. And NESN’s Tom Caron sat down with Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy to talk about it.

