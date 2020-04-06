Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While it may not be the original main event scheduled for UFC 249, Dana White has come through with a big-time replacement.

Top-ranked lightweight contender Tony Ferguson will fight No. 4 ranked Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship in the main event of UFC 249, White announced Monday.

The event, which is set for April 18, was supposed to see UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, defend against Ferguson. Of course, the fight between these two was canceled for a fifth time as Nurmagomedov is unable to leave his home country of Russia due to travel restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 crisis.

So, in typical White fashion, the UFC president found a replacement for Nurmagomedov to make sure UFC 249 goes down without a hitch with a stellar replacement for the main event.

The fight is signed and is 100% ON LIVE on ESPN somewhere on EARTH!!!! 😃@TonyFergusonXT vs @Justin_Gaethje is LIVE on @espn+ PPV April 18th for the interim lightweight belt! pic.twitter.com/aH44zg5K30 — danawhite (@danawhite) April 6, 2020

Gaethje made it clear he is ready for the fight with a brief but colorful tweet.

Justin Gaethje says he's scared, but he's doing it for you. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/Ne20Ec7yjK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 6, 2020

UFC 249 remains without an official location since having to back out of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, White promises that this fight will go down “somewhere on Earth” on the originally planned date.

Plenty of uncertainty remains, but White certainly is determined to make this fight happen.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images