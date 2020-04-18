Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could the NCAA landscape potentially be changing?

Jalen Green, the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 ESPN 100, has opted to play in the NBA G-League, rather than committing to a college. Green will make roughly $500,000, receive a full college scholarship if he chooses to return to school at some point and other amenities while training in the G-League’s developmental program in preparations for the 2021 NBA Draft.

