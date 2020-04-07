Torey Krug wants his next contract to be with the Bruins.

Whether or not that happens, of course, remains to be seen.

Boston’s second-pairing defenseman will be an unrestricted free agent once the current season is over — whenever that may be. But when the time does come, Krug certainly will be able to fetch a decent haul on his next contract. Goals equal money, and he’s pretty good at scoring and creating them, and over the last few years has really rounded out the defensive area of his game.

Krug has expressed a desire to stay in Boston, to the point that he’s even said he would consider taking less money to stay with the Bruins. In a conference call with the media Tuesday, he was asked if the pause has given him any clarity about his future. In answering, he did reiterate Boston is where he wants to be.

“I think for anyone that’s been through this, and obviously we’re all in a relatively similar situation, there’s so many unknowns, and you only can control so much of that,” Krug said. “And for me personally, I really hope I did not play my last game as a Boston Bruin. It’s been a special place for me and my family to grow, and my love for the game and playing in front of these fans, it’s been very special for me.

“But (the pause) hasn’t given any clarity. If anything, I think it’s made me wonder about this process a little bit more because I was just in the moment and playing games to help my team win, and hopefully push us in the right direction to win a championship. And now with this season paused I’ve definitely wondered about what’s going to happen, but in terms of clarity there pretty much has been none. From a business perspective I would assume — well, I mean I can’t put any assumption on it — I can only guess that things are going to look a little bit different from the salary cap perspective next year and team structures as well are going to be affected by that, but I really have no clarity. I wish I had a better answer for you, but that’s just the reality of the situation.”

With all this in mind, Krug did note that there have not been any contract talks during the NHL’s pause.

“We haven’t had any talks since this thing has started, and I can’t speak for any other UFA that’s in a position like I am,” Krug said. “But in terms of my situation here in Boston, we haven’t continued any talks or made any progress in that regard.”

Krug headlines a big free-agent class for the Bruins this offseason, which also includes Zdeno Chara, Jaroslav Halak and Joakim Nordstrom as UFAs. Jake DeBrusk, Anders Bjork and Karson Kuhlman are among the restricted free agents.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images