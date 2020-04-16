Injury concerns shroud the draft stock of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the 2020 NFL Draft nears, but his agent says there is no cause for concern.
NESN’s Meredith Gorman spoke with Tagovailoa’s agent, Leigh Steinberg of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment, who explained that Tagovailoa is entering the draft with a “clean bill of health.”
“I think he’s going to be ready for training camp, ready for the first year and have a healthy career,” Steinberg said of Tagovailoa, who suffered a high ankle sprain and a hip injury over the last two seasons.
Steinberg added that the quarterback has made several changes to his game to help prevent future injuries.
“He does have to make an adjustment as quarterbacks do and one of the things he’s worked with Trent Dilfer on is how not to take a hit and how to be safer in the game and at Alabama, Nick Saban has said that Tua tried to take everything on himself and put his body at risk … He’s worked very hard on a whole system of dropping back and releasing the ball that will help him not get hit as much.”
Steinberg also talked with Gorman about what makes Tagovailoa’s skillset so unique, and how the virtual NFL Draft will be different this year for players. He also explains why Patriots fullback Danny Vitale will be a great addition to the team both on and off the field.
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images