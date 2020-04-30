The seemingly dormant Andy Dalton-to-the-Patriots chatter awoke Thursday morning.

Dalton was released by the Bengals after nine seasons in Cincinnati, according to multiple reports. The move clears the way for No. 1 pick Joe Burrow to assume control of the offense next season.

Even before Tom Brady left New England for the Tampa Buccaneers, there were reports that the Patriots had interest in Dalton as a potential replacement. And, after news broke of Dalton’s release, the Twitter floodgates opened.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Predictable.

Whether Dalton actually would be a good fit in New England is up for debate. Considering the Patriots’ minimal salary cap space as well as the presence of sophomore QB Jarrett Stidham, a marriage with Dalton seems unlikely.

More NFL: Justin Rohrwasser’s College Teammates Defend Patriots Kicker Amid Backlash

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images