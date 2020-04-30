Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The seemingly dormant Andy Dalton-to-the-Patriots chatter awoke Thursday morning.

Dalton was released by the Bengals after nine seasons in Cincinnati, according to multiple reports. The move clears the way for No. 1 pick Joe Burrow to assume control of the offense next season.

Even before Tom Brady left New England for the Tampa Buccaneers, there were reports that the Patriots had interest in Dalton as a potential replacement. And, after news broke of Dalton’s release, the Twitter floodgates opened.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

The Cincinnati #Bengals are releasing QB Andy Dalton. — Best possible landing spot New England #Patriots? pic.twitter.com/QSCHFHKYiY — Fantasy Knockout (@fantasyknockout) April 30, 2020

PATRIOTS: we really need a quarterback NEW FREE AGENT ANDY DALTON: pic.twitter.com/X7BDXxKsb7 — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) April 30, 2020

I like the #Jaguars or the #Patriots for Andy Dalton. Would have an opportunity to start on either team. — The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) April 30, 2020

Andy dalton will be a patriot by midnight — Andrew McGuire (@AndrewMcGuire_) April 30, 2020

Patriots should go get Andy Dalton — John Redcorn (@_GeminiNation) April 30, 2020

Excited for when Andy Dalton gets Super MVP when the Patriots win it next year — Bryan (@bryanfirsich13) April 30, 2020

Predictable.

Whether Dalton actually would be a good fit in New England is up for debate. Considering the Patriots’ minimal salary cap space as well as the presence of sophomore QB Jarrett Stidham, a marriage with Dalton seems unlikely.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images