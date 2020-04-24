Andrew Thomas was drafted No. 4 overall by the New York Giants. A move that Twitter didn’t seem to approve.

Thomas, an offensive tackle who played for the Georgia Bulldogs, is a solid player, but it’s when he went that had Twitter up in arms about the Giants.

Thomas adds offensive line help for New York, and he’s certainly going to provide some protection for Daniel Jones (assuming the Giants roll with him at quarterback in 2020).

But Twitter wasn’t having it.

Maybe it will just some getting used to. Or maybe Thomas will go above everyone’s expectation and prove to be a vital No. 4 pick. Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images