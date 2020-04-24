Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andrew Thomas was drafted No. 4 overall by the New York Giants. A move that Twitter didn’t seem to approve.

Thomas, an offensive tackle who played for the Georgia Bulldogs, is a solid player, but it’s when he went that had Twitter up in arms about the Giants.

Thomas adds offensive line help for New York, and he’s certainly going to provide some protection for Daniel Jones (assuming the Giants roll with him at quarterback in 2020).

But Twitter wasn’t having it.

What exactly did NYG just do? — Chelsea Allen🌻 (@xO_Chelsssss) April 24, 2020

Feels like they could have traded down tho to get Thomas. — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) April 24, 2020

Giants need an offensive tackle. So we took the third best one available. Classic. — Chase™ (@Nightmare_eXuL) April 24, 2020

BOOOOOOOOOOO WE WANTED SIMMONS!!!!!!!! — $Dom$ (@ddelliponti8) April 24, 2020

The fans who wanted Simmons: pic.twitter.com/PappFOrKP9 — hat fetishist (@throneofhats) April 24, 2020

WHY?!?!?! — Capt Matteo (@CaptMateo) April 24, 2020

Nooooooo — Kamesha Tuck (@KameshaTuck3) April 24, 2020

Maybe it will just some getting used to. Or maybe Thomas will go above everyone’s expectation and prove to be a vital No. 4 pick. Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images