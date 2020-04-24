What was Bill Belichick doing as the Patriots made the 37th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft?
We don’t know. But we do know what his dog was doing.
As you certainly know by now, the draft is being held virtually this year, and ESPN has live shots of each team’s head coach and director of player personnel’s setup.
So when the Patriots prepared to take Kyle Dugger, ESPN went to a live shot of Belichick and Nick Caserio.
But instead of Belichick sitting at his kitchen table, it was his dog, Nike, instead.
And as you could imagine, people were amused.
He’s got a ruff task ahead of him. pic.twitter.com/9ch2UqqaRW
— Katherine Fominykh (@katfominykh) April 24, 2020
Belichick’s dog probably just picked a hall of famer pic.twitter.com/AI88NubOgK
— Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) April 24, 2020
Bill Belichick has been replaced by a dog pic.twitter.com/gE0QSHgMm5
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 24, 2020
THE PATRIOTS DYNASTY IS OVER
BRADY IS GONE
GRONK IS GONE
BELICHICK HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A DOG pic.twitter.com/WXZKFP695j
— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 24, 2020
Even a dog can do Bill Belichick's job.pic.twitter.com/fQHrct8tD8
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 24, 2020
Belichick’s dog is making picks 🤓 pic.twitter.com/TiPKjkbzkT
— Meredith Gorman (@MereGorman) April 24, 2020
Nike was rewarded for his hard work though.
IMPORTANT UPDATE pic.twitter.com/JHAneNf6y9
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 24, 2020
Yep, things really are changing in the Patriots organization.
Play NESN’s NFL Draft Game For Night 2 Of Draft
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images