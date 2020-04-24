Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What was Bill Belichick doing as the Patriots made the 37th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft?

We don’t know. But we do know what his dog was doing.

As you certainly know by now, the draft is being held virtually this year, and ESPN has live shots of each team’s head coach and director of player personnel’s setup.

So when the Patriots prepared to take Kyle Dugger, ESPN went to a live shot of Belichick and Nick Caserio.

But instead of Belichick sitting at his kitchen table, it was his dog, Nike, instead.

And as you could imagine, people were amused.

Nike was rewarded for his hard work though.

Yep, things really are changing in the Patriots organization.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images