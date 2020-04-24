War room situations during the first round of the virtually held 2020 NFL Draft were all over the map.

Kliff Kingsbury seemed to be more than comfortable in his lavish Arizona home, while Jerry Jones might have been drafting from a spaceship. Bill Belichick, unsurprisingly, had a very simple setup.

And then there was Mike Vrabel.

Twitter exploded when draft broadcasts went live to Vrabel’s home, where the Tennessee Titans head coach was sitting in front of a cast of characters. Someone appeared to be dressed as Frozone, while another rocked Vrabel’s Pro Bowl jersey from 2007.

Here were some of the reactions:

Several Twitter users also were convinced Vrabel’s son Tyler, a Boston College offensive lineman, was captured using the facilities in the background of the shot. Vrabel made sure to put that idea to rest.

Oh yeah, the Titans selected Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson with the 29th overall pick.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images