The Buccaneers on Tuesday seemed to receive generally favorable reviews on social media for their new uniforms.

The same can’t be said for one of Tampa Bay’s NFC South division rivals.

The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday teased a new-uniform revealing slated for next week, but the announcement was bumped up to Wednesday morning after leaks surfaced the night prior. The franchise took to its official social media channels to deliver the news.

For our team.

Our fans.

⁰Our city. pic.twitter.com/15e5ZX6EtE — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 8, 2020

The Falcons, who are no strangers to being roasted on the internet, received a slew of tweets poking fun at their new threads, and the remarks weren’t just coming from New England Patriots fans.

Look like an arena league team — Jack (@jr_batten) April 8, 2020

What XFL team will be wearing these? — Sammy Da Bull (@SDLOVE77) April 8, 2020

Damn, April 14th came early, and these jerseys are…. pic.twitter.com/gom0ysk9ub — Alex Brewer (@AlexBrewer1) April 8, 2020

Better hire someone now so you have a wearable new uniform in five years — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) April 8, 2020

Hey, at least it offered a change of pace from 28-3 jokes.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images