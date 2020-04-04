Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nobody is certain whether UFC 249 will happen, but you can count Tyron Woodley in should it take place.

The former UFC welterweight champion took to Twitter on Saturday and confirmed his availability for the April 18 event.

Just wanted you guys to know I'm in for #UFC249 I gave my management team executive permission to make it happen. Im training like a machine & ready to walk through someone! @uFC what's the word? Colby in or not? Are you guys going to pull the trigger on this its 2wks away? — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 4, 2020

With the scheduled main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson in jeopardy because of Nurmagomedov’s unwillingness to fight due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UFC will likely need some star power to highlight the card.

Woodley and longtime rival Colby Covington have expressed interest in fighting each other at UFC 249, which as of Saturday still doesn’t have a venue. The longtime rivals engaged in some trash talk earlier this week.

Woodley, who lost the championship belt in his last fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 235, was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards at UFC London in March, but the event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images