European soccer’s holding pattern continues.
UEFA announced Wednesday in a statement the indefinite postponement of all of its sanctioned club and international soccer games due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the affected contests are: Euro 2020 playoff games; UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 qualifiers; international exhibition games; UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League games; the 2020 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals; the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final tournament for men and women; and the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final tournament for men and women.
UEFA also extended deadlines for admission processes and player registrations relating to all 2020-21 UEFA club competitions, giving leagues and teams time to determine how and when to complete their current campaigns, which largely have been suspended since mid-March.
UEFA last month postponed Euro 2020, the upcoming edition of the quadrennial competition consisting of national teams, for one year.
