Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

European soccer’s holding pattern continues.

UEFA announced Wednesday in a statement the indefinite postponement of all of its sanctioned club and international soccer games due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the affected contests are: Euro 2020 playoff games; UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 qualifiers; international exhibition games; UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League games; the 2020 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals; the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final tournament for men and women; and the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final tournament for men and women.

UEFA also extended deadlines for admission processes and player registrations relating to all 2020-21 UEFA club competitions, giving leagues and teams time to determine how and when to complete their current campaigns, which largely have been suspended since mid-March.

UEFA last month postponed Euro 2020, the upcoming edition of the quadrennial competition consisting of national teams, for one year.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com