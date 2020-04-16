Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

U.S. women’s national soccer team midfielder Sam Mewis thought she was going to be playing this summer in Tokyo at the Olympics. A lot has changed since we last spoke with Mewis during her “Coming Home” interview.

Instead, the Hanson, Mass., native has adjusted to quarantine life like most of the world. NESN’s Courtney Cox caught up with Mewis to discuss the postponement of the 2020 Olympic games, staying in touch with her USWNT teammates and training during the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the full interview in the above video.