Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and his wife Erin have stepped up in a big way during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple donated to the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program. This act of kindness earned Jackie and Erin VA Hero of the Week honors, proudly presented by VA Healthcare.

NESN’s Michaela Vernava shares details of their donation in the video above, and you can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images