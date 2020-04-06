23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps shared a message to Olympic athletes everywhere.

In the wake of the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Phelps shared his concern over the mental health of athletes around the globe. Phelps has been open about his own struggles with mental health in recent years and has emerged as a voice for many athletes who struggle with mental health issues in retirement. That is why Phelps is our VA Hero of the Week, proudly presented by VA Healthcare.

In the video above, NESN's Courtney Cox shares the message from Phelps.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images