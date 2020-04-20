Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook has followed the lead of many professional athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Westbrook helped students who do not have the proper technology to complete their schoolwork from home by donating 650 computers to Houston area children. This generous act of kindness makes Westbrook our VA Hero of the Week, proudly presented by VA Healthcare.

NESN’s Courtney Cox shares the details of Westbrook’s donation in the video above, and you can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports