Kobe Bryant has been selected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame posthumously.

The former Los Angeles Lakers superstar received the honor Saturday, joining fellow first-ballot Hall of Famers Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett in representing the Class of 2020.

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, expressed her thoughts on the achievement during an appearance on ESPN with her daughter, Natalia, alongside.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment and honor and we’re extremely proud of him,” she said. “Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate, but it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career. And every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here.

“So, we’re incredibly proud of him and there’s some solace in knowing that he was probably going to be apart of the 2020 Hall of Fame class.”

"We're incredibly proud of him." Vanessa and Natalia Bryant joined Rece Davis after Kobe's induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/HX31pyvgPe — ESPN (@espn) April 4, 2020

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, but has been celebrated ever since. His Hall of Fame induction in August certainly will be another reason to celebrate the Lakers legend.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images