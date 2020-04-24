Venus Williams is helping Rob Gronkowski get into the best football shape before the 2020 season kicks off.
And she did so by leading him in a pretty grueling workout Friday when she hosted another #CoachVenus workout on Instagram Live.
Williams also used one of her two U.S. Open trophies to add a little weight to the exercise. So naturally, Gronkowski did the same with a Lombardi trophy from when the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
The two discussed their success in their respective shorts during the video, which you can watch below.
Gronk and Venus working out with their Super Bowl and US Open trophies 😂
What a flex by the duo.
