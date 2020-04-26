If working virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us one thing, it’s that yeah, a lot of those meetings could have just been emails.

People all over in the world are being forced to slow down and work from home, and it’s given many a new perspective in regards to how they’d been going about daily life before the pandemic.

And the virtual 2020 NFL Draft has one NFL general manager realizing there’s a way to have better work-life balance working in the league.

“You guys put in a lot of hours following our team and you guys appreciate the amount of hours that our football staff puts into it,” Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn said in a video conference with media Saturday night. “This could be a good lesson for us to kind of have a good balance in our lives in the offseason knowing that the draft is critically important to what we do, but maybe we can tone down the hours and work smarter rather than longer. Maybe do a few things virtually a day or two a week.”

Quinn’s says his kids spent all day in the draft room with him, and that the experience of being part of the event was cool to them. He said it’s worth looking into adjusting their day-to-day when sports do return.

“Listen, you guys know how important my family is to me,” Quinn said. “You guys saw my kids on TV all weekend. I thought that was cool for them, but it’s hard being a coach in this league, it’s hard being a scout in this league, it’s hard being a GM in this league, when you’re away all the time or in the office all the time. “If we can figure out a better work-life balance for the months of February, March and April, I’m all for it,” he said. “As the leader of the organization on the football side of it, myself and coach, we’re going to look at it and see what we can do for our employees to make their lives a little better.” 2020 NFL Draft: Grades, Thoughts, Analysis For Each Team With Every Round Complete

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images