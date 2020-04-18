Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even if the draft was virtual, the women of the 2020 WNBA Draft showed out for the biggest moment of their careers to this point.

Despite the draft being conducted virtually due to COVID-19, the WNBA on FRiday still held its usual orange carpet festivities for the event. The Connecticut Sun’s first selection of the draft, Maryland Terrapins guard Kaila Charles, turned out to be one who impressed more than the rest. However, was she the best-dressed at the draft?

The WNBA wants you to decide that one.

Which draftee had the flyest fit? 🔥 Let us know ⬇️ #WNBASlay | #WNBADraft — WNBA (@WNBA) April 18, 2020

It was a night to remember for Charles, whose weekend might become even better if she’s voted as the best-dressed at the draft.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images