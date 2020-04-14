The COVID-19 outbreak may have millions of people stuck at home, but that’s not stopping them from finding creative ways to stay entertained.
In Danny Ainge’s case, he’s got a little friend to give him a hand.
The Boston Celtics’ president of basketball operations and his French bulldog pup, Weezy, got a bit of fresh air Tuesday at Ainge’s home where the two went through a few simple drills. They even squeezed in a quick game of monkey in the middle before wrapping up the workout.
And, of course, Weezy is a natural defenseman.
Check it out:
Monkey in the middle🙉 pic.twitter.com/OT2ZBc6uA9
— Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) April 14, 2020
OK, Ainge definitely still has some skills, too.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports Images