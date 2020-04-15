Eduardo Rodriguez went deep Tuesday night.
Well, kind of.
“MLB: The Show” continued its 29-game virtual season, and the Boston Red Sox pitcher came up big for his team … as Rafael Devers.
Boston was up 1-0 on the Los Angeles Angels in the top of the fifth inning when Devers came to the plate and hit a two-run home run courtesy of Rodriguez, who was behind the controller.
Rodriguez’s reaction was pretty awesome. Check it out:
While this certainly is nice to watch, we’re sure fans can’t wait to see a Devers home run live in person.
