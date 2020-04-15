Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriguez went deep Tuesday night.

Well, kind of.

“MLB: The Show” continued its 29-game virtual season, and the Boston Red Sox pitcher came up big for his team … as Rafael Devers.

Boston was up 1-0 on the Los Angeles Angels in the top of the fifth inning when Devers came to the plate and hit a two-run home run courtesy of Rodriguez, who was behind the controller.

Rodriguez’s reaction was pretty awesome. Check it out:

While this certainly is nice to watch, we’re sure fans can’t wait to see a Devers home run live in person.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images