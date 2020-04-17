Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sunday can’t come soon enough for basketball fans.

Episode 1 of “The Last Dance,” the documentary miniseries focusing on Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls, is set to air this weekend on ESPN. The docuseries initially was set to premiere in June, but the Worldwide Leader bumped up the release date in an effort to entertain fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Last Dance” hype already is through the roof, and it managed to increase Friday morning when ESPN shared the first five minutes of Episode 1 to its social media channels.

Check it out:

Can't wait for Sunday? Neither can we. So we're dropping five minutes from the first episode of #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/qW0Z3rmSxr — ESPN (@espn) April 17, 2020

Yup, this is going to be great.

The 10-episode series is set to run through May 17. Here’s hoping the 2019-20 NBA season will be able to resume shortly thereafter.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images