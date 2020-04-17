Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If there’s anything to get people through quarantine, it may be TikTok.

The Boston Bruins are awaiting the return of the NHL season much like the rest of us, so they have some time on their hands to deliver quality content day in and day out on their social media platforms. This time it comes from TikTok — and is at the expense of goaltender Tuukka Rask.

Rask is one of the best goalies in all of hockey, but that doesn’t come without his fair share of angry moments on the ice.

Thankfully for people, it makes some hilarious content.

Let’s hope that hockey returns sooner rather than later so we can get more, or less, of these Rask moments on the ice.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images