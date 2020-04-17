If there’s anything to get people through quarantine, it may be TikTok.
The Boston Bruins are awaiting the return of the NHL season much like the rest of us, so they have some time on their hands to deliver quality content day in and day out on their social media platforms. This time it comes from TikTok — and is at the expense of goaltender Tuukka Rask.
Rask is one of the best goalies in all of hockey, but that doesn’t come without his fair share of angry moments on the ice.
Thankfully for people, it makes some hilarious content.
TikTok, meet Tuukka.
Give us a follow ➡️ : https://t.co/xAWgI6tHpA pic.twitter.com/1pLXM3nOEA
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 16, 2020
Let’s hope that hockey returns sooner rather than later so we can get more, or less, of these Rask moments on the ice.
More Bruins: Brad Marchand Has ‘Mixed Feelings’ About Getting Stanley Cup Handed To Team
Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images