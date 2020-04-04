Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins fans have the opportunity to get to know their hockey heroes like never before.

NESN will air a “My Story” marathon of all 11 episodes featuring Bruins players Saturday afternoon. Tuukka Rask will kick off the programming marathon at noon ET, and it will run for six hours, with 10 other Bruins stars telling the tales of their respective journeys to the NHL in their own words.

Here’s the full schedule of Saturday’s Bruins “My Story” marathon on NESN (all times ET):

Noon – 12:30 p.m.: Tuukka Rask

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 pm: Charlie Coyle

1 p.m. – 1:30 pm: Matt Grzelcyk

1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Torey Krug

2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Jake Debrusk

2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Charlie McAvoy

3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Brandon Carlo

3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Brad Marchand

4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: David Krejci

4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Sean Kuraly

5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Chris Wagner

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images