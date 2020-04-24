Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Peyton Manning delivered a powerful message to healthcare workers ahead of the NFL Draft.

The former NFL quarterback voiced a two-and-a-half minute intro prior to the Cincinnati Bengals making the No. 1 pick.

The draft, as you know, is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe. Healthcare workers are working around the clock in order to control the spread. And Manning had a message of hope for everyone:

“This may look like separation, but it’s actually solidarity. It’s sacrifice and service to the greater good. It’s a sign that through isolation that we’re fighting as one,” Manning said. “No better reason than that for hope. Hope is something we sports fans know all about.”

Watch it all below:

Tonight, a little bit of normal returns. A little bit of hope. For the players. For the football family. For all of us ❤ Welcome to the 2020 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/K1HUm0BqUw — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2020

Perfectly said.

