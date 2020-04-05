Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

William Byron found himself in Victory Lane once again.

Byron took the checkered flag during iRacing’s Pro Invitational Series event from the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Driver of the No. 24 car, Byron fought off runner-up John Hunter Nemechek and third-place finisher Timmy Hill down the stretch while Denny Hamlin and Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top five.

For Byron, he’s now one race shy of 1,500 iRacing starts while his most recent win marked No. 309 of his iRacing career.

Hill, who took third Sunday, now has top three finishes in each of the first three iRacing Pro Invitational Series contests, including a win last week at a virtual Texas Motor Speedway. Hamlin won the first race of the series at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

You can watch Sunday’s tight finish here:

Byron shared some thoughts on the FOX Sports broadcast after the victory.

“It was a lot of fun. We had to work through some track position, and really just keep ourself up towards the top five and luckily we were able to make the pass on Chris Buescher there and then really just manage the restart,” he said.

Sunday proved for the third time the Pro Invitational Series, that despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, eNASCAR and the iRacing have put together a high-level broadcast with continuous interest.

After a scheduled break for Easter Sunday next week, participants will compete April 26 at the virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images