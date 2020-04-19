Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wayne Gretzky is optimistic the NHL’s 2019-20 season will resume.

Gretzky told the Associated Press on Sunday he’s is hopeful the league will be able to resume the current season following the COVID-19 outbreak. The Great One specifically noted the summer months as a timeline.

“I really believe somehow, someway, that the leadership in this country and in Canada, that we’re going to figure this out,” Gretzky told the AP. “And I really believe that we’ll see hockey and some sort of other sports in June, July and August, albeit in a different way, but I really see it coming to fruition. I think it’s going to happen.”

The NHL reportedly has considered many options, including playing games at neutral sites, like New Hampshire, while also looking into an altered playoff format.

Those initiatives seem to have helped Gretzky remain positive.

“Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe I’m too optimistic. I think I’m not,” he said. “I hope that that’s a good sign for everyone that we’re moving on in life, in business, in sports. I really see in the next couple months something good happening.”

In the meantime, Gretzky has decided to take part in a best-of-three “NHL20” virtual series against NHL superstar Alex Ovechkin on Wednesday for coronavirus relief.

