Anytime two all-time greats come together, it’s a must-see event. Add that one of the greats is “The Great One” and you will sell a lot of people.

eSports are taking over all the leagues in the United States, as Major League Baseball has it’s own “MLB: The Show” Players League, NBA held an NBA 2K tournament on ESPN, and the NFL followed the same path with Madden. The NHL now is planning to get in on the action for COVID-19 relief, as Wayne Gretzky will take on Alex Ovechkin in the “NHL20” video game.

“There’s been so much talk about the goal record, so there’s a nice link between Alex and myself,” Gretzky said, via theScore. “I thought we could do something that people could watch and help raise money for those who need it.”

The best of three series between the two NHL greats is set to go down April 22, live on the Washington Capitals’ Twitch channel. Gretzky and Ovechkin will be playing for the Monumental Sports and Entertainment Foundation and the Edmonton Food Bank to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

While it may not be the real thing, the leagues utilizing eSports between their players has been refreshing and continues to be entertainment at its finest.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images